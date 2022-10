Guidelines for Photographers

The Baha’i House of Worship is a place of prayer, meditation and elevated conversations about the connection between worship of God and service to humanity. It was built for all people, including those simply enjoying the beauty of the gardens and the unique design of the building, and all are encouraged to gather on its grounds in prayer and meditation. To this end, we request your observance of a few basic guidelines to ensure an uplifting experience for all, and kindly request that anyone visiting the Temple only for the purpose of taking photos contact the Temple first to complete a brief orientation.