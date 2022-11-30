How Baha’is can address civil rights flaws

For all the progress that the civil rights reforms of the 1960s represented, they didn’t completely address the cracks in our country’s social structure, asserts author June Thomas. She says that Baha’is are now striving to find ways to do so.

“What was needed then, and now,” Thomas said, “are what Baha’u’llah’s Revelation brings and the true reforms that Shoghi Effendi wrote about” in the 1930s through 1950s.

Thomas spoke at the 2022 Association of Baha’i Studies conference on the topic “Racism and Racial Justice: Mid-century South Carolina,” sharing some of the research and discoveries that led to her new book, “Struggling to Learn: An Intimate History of School Desegregation in South Carolina.”

In researching her book, Thomas looked at relevant writings of Shoghi Effendi, the Guardian, leader of the Baha’i Faith from 1921-1957. Among them are three prerequisites for success in bringing Baha’i ideals into reality, including “a high sense of moral rectitude,” “absolute chastity” and “complete freedom from prejudice.”

She also researched what the Universal House of Justice, the international governing council of the Faith, is saying now and how they both relate to the problems that existed at the time.

The doctrine of “separate but equal” regarding educational facilities was nullified by the Supreme Court in 1954. What followed, Thomas said, was a “genteel segregation,” with schools funded by an unequal taxation system. When challenged in courts, this new system was found to be constitutional.

At 14 Thomas was one of 13 Black students selected to integrate Orangeburg High School in South Carolina. She later participated in boycotts and marches. These efforts attempted to address the racial divide in our country as a whole, and South Carolina in particular.

Thomas sees Baha’i children’s classes and the junior youth spiritual empowerment program as “alternative equitable education that supplements unequal education with equal spiritual education.” She also recognizes that the institute process — aimed at building capacity for service with the use of Ruhi Institute materials — gives educational tools to all people regardless of their formal education.

Asked how the institute process addresses the topic of race, Thomas said, “It does allow us to have conversations about the oneness of humanity and how we are one people and see ourselves as spiritual beings and the friendships that are formed.”

Grounded in that principle and studying the Sacred Word together, “we begin to form the bonds of friendship and trust” and “can have honest conversations around race relations.

Even when study materials don’t directly address race, “the friendships allow for things that are in people’s hearts. It works best if there are interracial study circles and children’s classes. Then the topic comes up!”

Integration alone, without a spiritual underpinning doesn’t solve the issue of creating racial unity. “It’s very easy to be separate and never live or work in a space with people of different races,” Thomas added. “It’s important to think about that and try to broaden our horizons and reach out to people from other backgrounds. Engagement in conversations and joint activities allow us to manifest love.”